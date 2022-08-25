COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Morning rain and thunderstorms will move out of the News 3 viewing area, a few passing showers and sprinkles will be possible until midday, but most will start to dry out. This break will be brief, more showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible this afternoon with the best time between 2-10 PM. Don’t be surprised to see a little bit of sun trying to break out of the clouds, as temperatures push into the low to middle 80s.

The unsettled pattern will continue Friday with a dry morning commute and scattered showers and storms after 2 PM. Unfortunately, we’ll keep showers and the forecast right around kick off for high school football so have the rain gear nearby.

Our pattern will begin to shift this weekend which allow more dry breaks and warmer temperatures, by next we’ll be back to average with stray showers and storms.