Grab the umbrella, light rain will continue for the morning commute and into this afternoon. Look for temperatures to stay steady in the upper 40s.

A few clouds early in the morning on Saturday but by the afternoon we’ll see lots of sun and highs in the low 60s and this will continue into Sunday.

Getting warmer as we go into next week with a slight chance for an isolated shower on Tuesday, by Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be pushing close to 70 degrees.