Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Today will be soggy, cool, and windy as rain continues into the afternoon and evening, high temperatures today will stay steady for most of the day with only a couple degree difference this afternoon compared to this morning. Gusty winds today, with an east wind 10-15 but gust up to 30 mph.

No break from the rain overnight into Thursday morning, so again we are looking at a soggy and slow morning commute. By the afternoon however, the area of low pressure should begin to track away from the area and allowing rain to decrease in coverage. By Friday, just a few isolated showers will be possible as temperatures begin to warm back up to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Break from the rain this weekend with decreasing clouds Saturday and more sunshine Sunday. Big holiday travel coming up next week and it looks as if we could see several more chances for rain by Monday night and again on Tuesday.