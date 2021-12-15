Light showers are possible Thursday morning as temperatures warm ahead of weekend rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After some morning overcast skies, clouds departed and left a partly sunny afternoon and evening across the region. As you head out Thursday morning you might run into some light showers around the region. These showers will be very spotty and sporadic as we tap some gulf moisture ahead of a strong storm system out across the plains.

The main energy from that strong storm system moves in Canada while we see the southern branch of the frontal boundary pick up some forward momentum from an area of low pressure that ushers it eastward. This front will bring scattered showers and a few storms to the region Saturday and clearing by Sunday morning.

For the second half of the weekend and start of Monday we have lull while we wait in between systems. Our next system that moves into the forecast area will be a few passing showers associated with a gulf low. This low is forecasted to move right along the northern gulf coast brining some increased cloud cover and a few showers to the region. This low passes by Tuesday with clearing expected into midweek.