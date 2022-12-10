COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stuck in the clouds the remainder of day as we are on the northern end of a boundary that is stalled out across the south. This boundary will continue to meander as a low pressure system and cold front move into the region for Sunday.

A few light showers will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours for Sunday as the boundary pushes through.

This boundary clears overnight and into Monday with weak high pressure build in for a brief period for the start of the week. Temperatures will be 3-5 degrees above average through midweek with partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky conditions.

A stronger cold front is set to arrive Wednesday into early Thursday locally. Showers and storms will be likely as it moves through with a few storms with this system being on the stronger end of the spectrum.

End of the week clears out with a return of some colder air.