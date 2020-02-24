Light showers today with a few thunderstorms this evening

Showers are back as we start another week, but some good news, the rain won’t last as long this week. Storm system over Oklahoma will continue to move eastward producing off and on showers throughout the majority of the morning and afternoon. As the frontal boundary moves closer, a few thunderstorms will be possible later this evening into tonight.

System clears sometime on Tuesday with the sun returning for Wednesday. Temperatures will be below average for mid to late week. This upcoming weekend a few light showers will be possible on Saturday.