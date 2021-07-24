Little to no rain as we heat up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying hot and very humid as we continue through the rest of the weekend as high pressure builds in across the southeast and central plains. With the ridge building in expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s for some as the summertime heat builds in. Only a few stray showers and storms will be possible to cool us off.

We will likely see our first above average day for the month of July either Sunday or Monday as the ridge builds in; however, as the ridge weakens overhead a boundary will be able to move in from the north around Tuesday bringing a more opportunities to cool off from the 90 degree temperatures. That boundary washes out and weak ridging takes over for the end of the week with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 90s.

While we’ve seen a lull in tropical activity a disturbance is located off the Georgia and Florida coast that has a medium chance of development over the next several days. Guidance is not very clear on the direction just yet or if the disturbance will actually materialize into a tropical depression or storm.