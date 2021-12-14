Lots of sun and above average temperatures for Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Another beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine thanks to the high pressure that continues to influence our forecast. We’ll be a tad bit warmer today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 mainly south of Columbus.

A small disturbance off the east coast of Florida will move to the northeast overnight and early Wednesday morning. This will bring in a few more clouds for Wednesday and its not out of the question that a stray shower or sprinkle may develop southeast of Columbus. This chance will be very slim as high pressure continues to hold strong.

Christmas may be one week away but it sure won’t feel like it, temperatures climb back into the 70s by the end of the week and weekend. A few stray showers will be possible by the weekend with an even better chance coming Monday of next week due to a cold front.