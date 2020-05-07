Lots of sun and cool temperatures, not as windy today

Columbus had a peak wind speed of 45 mph Wednesday afternoon and most of the area saw wind gust up to 40 mph. Good news, a lot less wind for today but still breezy.

Expect high temperatures to remain cool for May with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, winds gusting up to 15-20 mph. The wind combined with the cool temperatures may make it feel a few degrees cooler this afternoon.

A cold front will move into the area Friday night into early Saturday morning, a few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible as temperatures jump into the mid to upper 70s. Any showers on Saturday morning should end before sunrise and clouds will decrease, expect sunny skies and cool temperatures on Saturday afternoon.

Staying dry, sunny and warming up into next week with highs back into the low 80s.