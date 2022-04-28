COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Another beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, expect highs to reach the low 80s for most this afternoon. A strong high pressure will keep our forecast pretty mundane today and on Friday so don’t expect too much of a change over the next 24 hours.

Our pattern will shift towards “summer-like” by this weekend and early next week. We’ll have a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms similar to what we would see during the summer months. These showers and storms are more isolated and contain brief downpours, they should fizzle out by sunset. High temperatures will also feel more like summer with highs reaching the middle to a few upper 80s by next week.