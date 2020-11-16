 

Lots of Sunshine and Cooler Temps This Week!

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a few light showers on Sunday, a cold front has made it’s way through the Chattahoochee Valley, and that’s going to make way for some really nice weather this week!

Monday through Thursday, we can expect not only lots of sunshine, but below average temperatures, with highs in the 60’s and low’s in the 40’s. It would not be surprising to see some of you get down into the upper 30’s! The beautiful weather will continue into the weekend, but temps will start to warm back up before a series of fronts come through next week, which could make our weather unsettled at times. But first, let’s enjoy this week!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3, and have GREAT week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 45°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 76° 45°

Monday

67° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 43°

Tuesday

68° / 42°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 42°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 39°

Thursday

66° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 44°

Friday

73° / 50°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 73° 50°

Saturday

76° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 76° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

3 AM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

6 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

7 AM
Clear
0%
46°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

6 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories