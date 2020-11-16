Lots of Sunshine and Cooler Temps This Week!

After a few light showers on Sunday, a cold front has made it’s way through the Chattahoochee Valley, and that’s going to make way for some really nice weather this week!

Monday through Thursday, we can expect not only lots of sunshine, but below average temperatures, with highs in the 60’s and low’s in the 40’s. It would not be surprising to see some of you get down into the upper 30’s! The beautiful weather will continue into the weekend, but temps will start to warm back up before a series of fronts come through next week, which could make our weather unsettled at times. But first, let’s enjoy this week!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3, and have GREAT week!