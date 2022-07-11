COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Tomorrow, we will have a low-pressure system passing through our area, providing rain tonight and tomorrow. Rain will be isolated all day. We see rain chances continue this week, with Thursday having the highest.

After the system passes through, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday temperatures will be in the upper 80s. On Friday, temperatures will be well below average in the lower 80s thanks to a cold front pushing south.

The cold front will then become stationary around our area, continuing to provide rain chances in the afternoon this weekend and into early next week.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern