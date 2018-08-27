7 Day Forecast

Mainly fair weather skies before we mention rain in this forecast

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 05:43 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 08:38 PM EDT

Mainly fair weather skies before we mention rain in this forecast

These past few days our morning lows have been very pleasant, with readings dipping down into the mid to upper 60s. Humidity will return but the daytime readings remain. 

The high pressure which has been more than remarkable, remaining nearly stationary and filtering-in the pleasant readings these past few days.  Morning lows that dipped into the mid-60s and even 64.4° in Meriwether County, reported by First Alert Meteorologist Cody Nickel Sunday morning. 

With this high pressure beginning to elongate out into the Tropical Atlantic even as far as the island of Bermuda, we'll begin to see that sub-tropical lift from the southeast. Surface pressure still remains high and relatively stable, so we are relying on the surface heating and humidity to trigger showers and storms across the region. 

