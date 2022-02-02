Major winter storm taking shape in the Midwest; heavy rain and rumbles of thunder move in Thursday night

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A major winter storm is starting to come together in the central and southern plains stretching through the northeast. Up to 10-12 inches of snow and up to an inch of ice possible in some locations, making this a very difficult area to travel and will likely cause disruptions over the next few days. This same system will track east brining a chance for rain and storms to the southeast.

Here at home, we’ll experience clouds and warm temperatures with much of the area warming up to the low 70s, around ten degrees above average for this time of the year. Most of the rain will stay in western Alabama but a few showers cannot be ruled out, especially after midday.

Our rain chances will increase by Thursday night as a line of rain and storms forms in western Alabama and tracks east during the day, we’ll reach the middle 70s before this line pulls through. Rain will continue overnight into Friday with some pockets of mild to heavy rain. Roughly 1-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts will be possible across the area.