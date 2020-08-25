Marco becomes remnant low but tropical moisture stays put

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marco is now a remnant low but moisture will continue to stream in today and keep showers and storms in the forecast. Any rain from this morning will wrap up then showers this afternoon will become isolated compared to widespread like Monday. Highs today much warmer with most of the area in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Drier for the middle of the week as the left over pieces of Marco move away from the area. Can’t rule out a few early morning showers and rumbles of thunder on Wednesday but by Wednesday afternoon we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures soaring into the low to middle 90s. This pattern will continue into Thursday, a few stray showers are not out of the question during the afternoon but overall we are trending drier and warmer.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a hurricane later today and eventually make landfall late Wednesday and earl Thursday morning along the Texas and Louisiana coast. As Laura moves inland and curves to the east we could see a little bit of moisture from this on Saturday and possibly into Sunday so rain chances look to increase just a little for the weekend. By early next week we’ll be back to average in temperatures and back to our summer pattern. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 89° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 93° 75°

Friday

90° / 76°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 90° 76°

Saturday

89° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 74°

Sunday

89° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 72°

Monday

88° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories