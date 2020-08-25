Marco becomes remnant low but tropical moisture stays put

Marco is now a remnant low but moisture will continue to stream in today and keep showers and storms in the forecast. Any rain from this morning will wrap up then showers this afternoon will become isolated compared to widespread like Monday. Highs today much warmer with most of the area in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Drier for the middle of the week as the left over pieces of Marco move away from the area. Can’t rule out a few early morning showers and rumbles of thunder on Wednesday but by Wednesday afternoon we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures soaring into the low to middle 90s. This pattern will continue into Thursday, a few stray showers are not out of the question during the afternoon but overall we are trending drier and warmer.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a hurricane later today and eventually make landfall late Wednesday and earl Thursday morning along the Texas and Louisiana coast. As Laura moves inland and curves to the east we could see a little bit of moisture from this on Saturday and possibly into Sunday so rain chances look to increase just a little for the weekend. By early next week we’ll be back to average in temperatures and back to our summer pattern.