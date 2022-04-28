COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wrapping up the week with sunny skies and a few high level cirrus clouds with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Over the weekend, as high pressure retreats over the Atlantic Ocean we introduce rain chances back into the forecast with a few stray passing showers and storms. The added humidity will make it feel warmer and summer-like as we head into May.

Next week we see similar conditions in your First Alert Forecast as temperatures climb towards the upper 80s with maybe a few areas tickling that 90 degree mark.

Rainfall chances will remain stray primarily aided with daytime heating until a weak frontal boundary arrives on Thursday.