COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-May will begin uneventful with above average temperatures, a little humidity, and the chance for a pop-up storm. Storm coverage today will remain low but if we can get a shower/storm to form it will produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds. Any shower/storm will dissipate shortly after sunset when we lose daytime heating.

Expect this pattern to continue through the middle of the week, coverage for rain will become less and less by Wednesday and even Thursday. Expect high temperatures to gradually warm up with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 by Thursday.

A front will approach the area by the end of the week knocking us down to seasonable this weekend, giving a pleasant forecast for Mother’s Day.