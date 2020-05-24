MEMORIAL DAY: Mid to upper 80s with a sporadic afternoon shower or storm

Not much changing for Memorial Day, but we do expect slightly cooler temperatures during the course of the day. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 80s with a little more cloud cover and we also anticipate a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we continue to watch an area of low pressure that will develop in the Gulf of Mexico just off of Florida. This system is expected to move northward which will help increase our rain chances for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Both the GFS and Euro models move this system across north Florida by late Wednesday. However, for this we have increased rain chances to more isolated and scattered. Temperatures will also be below average with many areas staying in the low 80s.

After this system moves out, we return back to the typical summer-like pattern with temperatures back in to the upper 80s and low 90s. No major surface features appear Thursday and Friday; however, a cold front does nose its way into the region Saturday and Sunday. Not anticipating much from this frontal system — maybe an increase in rain coverage.