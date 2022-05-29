COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wrapping up Memorial Day with and sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s as high pressure continues to strengthen over the eastern United States. A weak boundary to our south will help initiate very sporadic showers through the afternoon for Monday.

Not much changing as high pressure continues to be anchored across the eastern United States with temperatures staying in the low 90s. There might be a few light showers possible, but overall the chance of rain is very slim over the next several days.

Pattern of sunny and dry conditions will persist into midweek as temperatures continue to warm. There will be a weak boundary moving in close by Thursday/Friday. This will bring in a few showers late Thursday and more stray showers and potentially storms by Friday.

As we inch closer to June and the official start to the Atlantic hurricane season we’re keeping an eye on an east Pacific storm. Hurricane Agatha will make landfall in Mexico this week and the remnant energy will likely end up in the Gulf or Caribbean where we could see some redevelopment. If that redevelopment occurs we will have our first named system of Alex.