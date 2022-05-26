Columbus, Ga. (WRBL): You can see the line of showers and storms firing up ahead the cold front here in western Alabama.

The atmosphere appears to be stable and because of the Florida storms choking off the energy from the south, the coverage for disruptive weather will be limited to the areas ahead of the next line where the arrows are located.

The cool front arrives early Friday morning with a few areas seeing one last shot of a few showers and pop-up storms, literally ahead of the front.