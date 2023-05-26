COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up quite nicely as dry conditions will be present with a few clouds as we watch an Atlantic low pressure system moving inland across the Carolinas.

Travelling eastward along the Atlantic Coast for the holiday you will encounter some showers, breezy conditions and potentially a rip current risk along beaches.

Locally for us we will remain breezy with that low to our east bringing in winds from the northeast while keeping us pleasant with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few of us may hit 80, but temperatures well below average for Memorial Day Weekend. Chilly Sunday morning with some of us dipping into the upper 40s/low 50s, but staying pleasant with mostly sunny skies.

Next week we see a return of warmer than average temperatures with readings possibly tipping 90 degrees as we head into the upcoming weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms work their way back into the forecast by Thursday.