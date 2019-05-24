MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Sunny, hot and dry

Heading into Memorial Day weekend we are expecting hot and dry conditions with record breaking temperatures.

High pressure continues to be anchored across the southeast and will continue to hold strong through th weekend before it breaks down around middle portions of next week. Because of this we are expecting upper 90s and a few triple digit readings over Memorial Day weekend. Records for Saturday and Sunday will likely fall.

No chance of rain over the next 5-7 days will leave us dry with no chance of relief from this heat wave.

Temperatures running well above average for this time of year.