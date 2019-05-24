MEMORIAL WEEKEND FORECAST: Enjoy the dry heat and listen to our bodies
The strongest portion of this high pressure system is already positioned to be parked overhead. This ridge will bring a broad range of readings across east central Alabama and west central Georgia.
There will be a few reports of 100°…BUT officially I’m not going with our official high hitting the century mark. Most locations under this dome of strong high pressure will range from 94°-97°.
This pattern will not break down until the later part of next week when a strong Hudson Bay low pressure system will swing a strong front into the region. This will stall and trap a bit more heat and humidity and pop-up showers and storms across the region each afternoon.
Georgia News
-
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on abortion law: "I did what I promised Georgians I would do."
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says he's not backing down from his stance on the state's fetal heartbeat bill, even as protests grow from Hollywood and beyond.Read More »
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
Georgia Insurance Commissioner asked to resign by Governor following federal fraud accusations
Georgia's insurance commissioner Jim Beck has been asked to resign by Governor Brian Kemp following an indictment that was delivered Tuesday for 38 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering which allegedly occurred before his election in November.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Residents react to news that accused cop killer graduated from Daleville High
Residents are reacting to the news that Grady Wayne Wilkes, the man accused of injuring two officers as well as shooting and killing one, is a Daleville High School graduate.Read More »
-
Alabama likely to trade marriage licenses for certificates
The state of Alabama is looking to get out of the marriage license business. A bill that would replace the license with a certificate has passed both chambers of the legislature and now heads to the governor's desk.Read More »