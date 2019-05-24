7 Day Forecast

MEMORIAL WEEKEND FORECAST: Enjoy the dry heat and listen to our bodies

The strongest portion of this high pressure system is already positioned to be parked overhead. This ridge will bring a broad range of readings across east central Alabama and west central Georgia.

 

There will be a few reports of 100°…BUT officially I’m not going with our official high hitting the century mark. Most locations under this dome of strong high pressure will range from 94°-97°.

 

This pattern will not break down until the later part of next week when a strong Hudson Bay low pressure system will swing a strong front into the region. This will stall and trap a bit more heat and humidity and pop-up showers and storms across the region each afternoon.

