Messy weather this weekend as a winter storm impacts the Southeast

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Stable, mild and dry over the last few days but that will change this weekend. A dynamic system will bring rain, mix, snow and ice to portions of the southeast and Tennessee Valley.

Short term forecast:

Another nice day ahead with some sun and passing clouds. We’ll stay dry today as temperatures warm up to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Thicker clouds will move in tonight as temperatures dip into the 30s once again.

Weekend weather

Staying dry for the first half of Saturday with temperatures warming up to the upper 50s and low 60s. It is possible that may also see a few sunny breaks in the clouds but widespread sunny skies not expected. Rain will move in after 5pm and may become heavy in some spots, this will last through Sunday morning and rainfall totals will likely exceed and inch for most.

Winter Weather

As cold air wraps around this system and precipitation lingers, our northern counties (Chambers, Troup and Meriwether) may experience a mix of rain and snow. Significant accumulation not expected however elevated surfaces may become slick on Sunday morning. Further south, a cold rain is expected but I will say if we still have any moisture available along with the cold air, a few flakes may fly but again we have to have a little moisture present.

The best chance to see widespread accumulation and travel issues continues to be in central and northern Alabama and along and north of I-20 in Georgia due to a strong influence of a wedge of cold air.

These areas are likely to experience a wide-range of winter weather from rain, mix, ice and all snow which will cause travel issues in and around the Atlanta area. Look for accumulating snow to fall across northeast Georgia.