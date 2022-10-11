COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Beautiful Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s with sunshine to start, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon and evening but staying quiet.



It’s been almost a month since our last measurable rainfall and finally we have rain in our forecast. Wednesday will start off dry with clouds but a plume of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will increase our chance for rain and storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting after midday and lasting through the afternoon and evening, heavy rain will be possible at times so keep this in mind during the evening commute.



The actual front will slide through during the early Thursday morning weakening as it pulls to the southeast, stronger storms look to stay well to our northwest at the moment. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the morning commute but should be out of here by midday. Clouds will begin to decrease and we should see a little bit of sun before the day is over.



Behind the front, cooler and drier air moves in! Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 70s on Friday and Saturday, overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s as well.