COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Tracking a mid-week cold front that will bring the chance for a few showers and storms but it will lack significant precipitation. We’ll notice a few signs of the front starting today as we begin to see a little more cloud cover moving in from the north to the south.



A boundary will set up and bring in a few showers and storms between 2PM-10 PM from north to south, brief downpour possible in the heavier storms. High temperatures won’t be impacted too much by the chance for showers, expect most of the area to reach the low to a few middle 90s in our southern counties.

The physical front will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible but again not expecting any significant rainfall. Don’t expect temperatures to cool either, we’ll remain near average or a few degrees above it for the rest of the week. Drier air will filter in so expect it be less muggy by Thursday and Friday.

Tropics:

We’ll watch the tropics closely over the weekend, main area of unorganized thunderstorms will begin to form in the Atlantic. This will take a few days as to where it is exactly going and how strong it will get but current thinking is that it will stay out to sea, no impact to our forecast here at home.



Of course September is the peak month for tropical activity and any and everything will need to be watched!