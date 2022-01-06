Middle 60s with a quick shot of showers for Thursday but get ready for the upper 20s by Friday morning.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A chance for a few showers will be possible late this afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through the area. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the low to middle 60s but will quickly fall once the front passes through.

Becoming cold and windy tonight as skies clear and temperatures drop. Expect overnight temperatures to dip below the freezing mark and with gusty winds, it may feel more like the teens. Thicker coats will be needed Friday morning and afternoon as we snuggle to reach the low 50s with plenty of sunshine.

The temperature rollercoaster will continue this weekend as we shoot back up into the 60s with some sunshine for the first half of the weekend. Our next system will push highs on Sunday near 70 with a chance for a few showers that will continue into the early morning hours of Monday.