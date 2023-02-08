COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The warm-up continues today with high temperatures reaching the middle to a few upper 70s, still far from the record of 81 set back in 1957 but just close enough to give it a brief mention. More clouds today with a few peeks of sun, a slim chance for a stray shower after 7 PM.

A cold front will begin to approach the area early Thursday morning brining the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A line of storms will weaken as it pulls out of western Alabama, this will bring us a few isolated showers through in the morning. With a little bit of daytime heating, this wave of energy will intensify during the afternoon brining a showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may become a little strong with gusty winds mainly south of Columbus but the overall severe threat remains very low.

The cold front will eventually stall out leaving rain and embedded storms in the forecast through Friday evening, rain could be heavy at times.