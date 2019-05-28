Middle 90s this afternoon, slight chance for showers this weekend Video

Warm and muggy this morning as temperatures sit in the low to middle 70s, this will just allow us to warm up fairly quickly for the afternoon. Look for high temperatures to jump into the middle 90s today and into Wednesday, we'll add in more humidity on Wednesday so it could easily feel like the triple digits.

A cold front will advance towards the area Friday and this could produce a few pop up showers and storms through the weekend and into early next week.