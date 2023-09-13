Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-Tracking a midweek cold front that will bring a chance for a few showers and a rumble of thunder.

Wednesday morning commute will remain dry with clouds and a few peeks of sunshine, the best time for showers and thunderstorms will be after midday as the cold front begins to advance. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to range from the upper 80s to low 90s depending on where showers form.

Behind the front, expect slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday with most of the area near average for this time of the year.

A few showers possible for the Friday morning commute, these will likely exit the area by midday. This combined with clouds will keep the area fairly cool with highs in the low to middle 80s for Friday afternoon.

Tropics:

Hurricane Lee remains a major hurricane with winds around 115 mph, today will most likely be the last day that it is a major hurricane as weakening is expected. Lee will track slightly west of Bermuda late this week and early weekend, eventually making landfall as a tropical storm or depression anywhere from Maine to Canada.