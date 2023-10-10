COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Several chances for rain enter the forecast as we track two systems, a low in the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front.

Tuesday will be a transitional day, a tad bit warmer with increasing clouds. High temperatures will reach the low 80s which is average for this time of the year.

National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche, low chance of developing over the next 2-7 days. Whether this develops into a tropical system or not, it will track to the north/northeast brining a good chance for moderate/heavy rain by Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals could top 2 inches with locally higher amounts.

Rain should wrap up by midday Thursday, clouds will likely keep temperatures cool with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A cold front will track through the area on Friday brining a chance for showers by the afternoon and evening, a few showers may linger into Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler temperatures with highs in the low 70s for the weekend.