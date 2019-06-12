Mild and a little muggy today, a few showers and storms possible this afternoon

A few spotty sprinkles and light showers will be possible this morning, most will be very isolated and should not have a significant impact on the morning commute. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be this afternoon and evening and should end by 10 PM. Staying mostly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning as a cold front glides across the valley, by Thursday morning clouds will quickly decrease leaving us with sunny skies and warm temperatures for the afternoon.

Pleasant Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, we’ll warm up to the middle 80s for high temperatures during the afternoon. Not too bad of a weekend for us with highs back into the 90s, high pressure will remain in place leaving our rain chances very low on Saturday. High pressure will begin to shift east of us by Sunday morning and for Sunday afternoon and evening we’ll add in a chance of a pop-up showers and thunderstorms