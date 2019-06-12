Mild and a little muggy today, a few showers and storms possible this afternoon Video

A few spotty sprinkles and light showers will be possible this morning, most will be very isolated and should not have a significant impact on the morning commute. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be this afternoon and evening and should end by 10 PM. Staying mostly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning as a cold front glides across the valley, by Thursday morning clouds will quickly decrease leaving us with sunny skies and warm temperatures for the afternoon.