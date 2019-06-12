Mild and a little muggy today, a few showers and storms possible this afternoon
A few spotty sprinkles and light showers will be possible this morning, most will be very isolated and should not have a significant impact on the morning commute. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be this afternoon and evening and should end by 10 PM. Staying mostly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning as a cold front glides across the valley, by Thursday morning clouds will quickly decrease leaving us with sunny skies and warm temperatures for the afternoon.
Pleasant Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, we’ll warm up to the middle 80s for high temperatures during the afternoon. Not too bad of a weekend for us with highs back into the 90s, high pressure will remain in place leaving our rain chances very low on Saturday. High pressure will begin to shift east of us by Sunday morning and for Sunday afternoon and evening we’ll add in a chance of a pop-up showers and thunderstorms
Georgia News
Georgia teen dies while running laps
DeKalb County high school student, Elyse Purefoy, 17, died Monday while running laps at practice.Read More »
Former Pres. Carter returns to teaching Sunday school following surgery
Former President Jimmy Carter took time off from teaching Sunday school In Plains, Georgia to undergo surgery for a broken hip.Read More »
Alabama News
UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say
Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner's office.Read More »
