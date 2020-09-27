Mild and muggy with a cold front on the way

A fantastic Saturday afternoon across the region today as the clouds have broken letting in some beautiful sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid to low 80s. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for Sunday, a little more cloud cover will filter into the two-state area as a shortwave moves through the upper air stream and this will open the gates to some gulf moisture for late Sunday and Monday ahead of a series of cold fronts.

One cold front will bring more showers and a few storms to the area Tuesday with ‘cooler’ air behind this frontal system. A few clouds will be possible are the passage of the front with temperatures cooling to the 50s for morning lows and mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. A secondary frontal boundary will not have any moisture to work with but it will bring another shot of cooler air to the region and you’ll notice it by Friday morning.