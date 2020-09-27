Mild and muggy with a cold front on the way

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fantastic Saturday afternoon across the region today as the clouds have broken letting in some beautiful sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid to low 80s. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for Sunday, a little more cloud cover will filter into the two-state area as a shortwave moves through the upper air stream and this will open the gates to some gulf moisture for late Sunday and Monday ahead of a series of cold fronts.

One cold front will bring more showers and a few storms to the area Tuesday with ‘cooler’ air behind this frontal system. A few clouds will be possible are the passage of the front with temperatures cooling to the 50s for morning lows and mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. A secondary frontal boundary will not have any moisture to work with but it will bring another shot of cooler air to the region and you’ll notice it by Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

83° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 83° 67°

Sunday

83° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 69°

Monday

85° / 67°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 85° 67°

Tuesday

70° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 70° 53°

Wednesday

74° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 74° 54°

Thursday

79° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 79° 54°

Friday

74° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 74° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories