Mild day ahead with plenty of sunshine.

Get ready for a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, less humidity and mild temperature thanks to the cold front that moved through on Tuesday and the high pressure that settled in behind it. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 70s to a few middle 80s under a light northeast breeze of about 5-10 mph. This calm weather will stick around through Thursday as well but a few more clouds will build in during Thursday afternoon, a stray shower or two will be possible mainly east of the area.

Cold front number two will move in on Friday and this front will have a little bit more of a punch to it compared to the cold front on Tuesday. We will another shot of dry air and cooler temperatures filter in from behind it. Expect highs on Friday to be in the middle 70s but it will be Saturday that we will feel the greatest impact of the front. Most of the area Saturday morning will dip into the 40s and by the afternoon some will struggle to get out of the 60s with plenty of sunshine.