COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Plenty of sunshine continues for the start of Sunday, but clouds will gradually build throughout the afternoon and evening as a frontal boundary nears us from the north.

Temperatures in the afternoon will be quite mild with readings reaching the mid 80s; however, drastic changes are coming in your First Alert Forecast.

Frontal boundary moves through the region during the day on Monday. Temperatures start out mild in the 60s with afternoon highs close to 80 degrees depending on the speed of the front. Front appears to remain mostly dry, a few very light showers could be possible as the front moves through.

Tuesday will be a chilly day with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday morning we could be waking up to some areas of frost as temperatures tumble in the mid 30s.

Stay cold through midweek before we start to rebound with temperatures by Thursday and Friday afternoon. Forecast remains unchanged through the upcoming weekend.