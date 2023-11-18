COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A great evening across the region, but as the clouds move out temperatures will be able to dip into the 40s by Sunday morning. A few northern counties could see readings fall into the upper 30s.

Sunday afternoon again will be pleasant with sunny skies and some high level cloudiness with temperatures again in the low 70s.

Monday we are tracking our next system as it moves across the southeast. We will watch for increasing clouds through the day and a few thunderstorms possible off towards our west. That is where the highest chance of strong storms will be likely especially across the Pine Belt of Mississippi.

Locally, showers and storms move in early Tuesday with some soaking rainfall and likely lasting through the early afternoon hours before clearing.

Thanksgiving is looking cooler and partly sunny behind that system with highs in the low 60s.