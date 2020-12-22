 

Mild this afternoon while a strong frontal system is on the way

7 Day Forecast

Temperatures starting off cold with a milder afternoon in store for this afternoon as well for Wednesday. Clouds increase throughout the day for Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front that will bring another push of Arctic air to the southeast.

Thursday we will watch this frontal system move through bringing, heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds and leave behind cold air. There is a marginal threat for severe storms early Thursday morning as this system moves through, but the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring over these next several days and Thursday morning.

Christmas morning we are greeted with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with highs potentially staying in the 30s and low 40s. Saturday morning starts off colder with readings dipping into the middle 20s, but temperatures moderate as we go throughout Sunday ahead of our next chance for rain on Monday.

Tuesday

65° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 65° 39°

Wednesday

65° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 52°

Thursday

58° / 27°
Rain
Rain 80% 58° 27°

Friday

40° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 40° 24°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 28°

Sunday

56° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 56° 38°

Monday

58° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 55% 58° 38°

Hourly Forecast

47°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
52°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
56°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

6 PM
Clear
1%
58°

54°

7 PM
Clear
1%
54°

50°

8 PM
Clear
1%
50°

47°

9 PM
Clear
2%
47°

45°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

40°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

40°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
40°

40°

7 AM
Clear
2%
40°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

