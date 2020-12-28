 

Mild this afternoon with increasing clouds late this evening

7 Day Forecast

Starting off the week quiet over the next several days with a slow warming trend each afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s by mid-week. A weak dry front moves through late tonight into Tuesday morning increasing cloud cover and helping temperatures to stay warmer for Tuesday morning.

Another strong frontal system moves through later this week just in time for the New Year. Thursday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be on the strong side especially as we head into the early Friday morning. We are Weather Aware for heavy rainfall and the potential for one or two to be severe. This system clears out Friday afternoon and into next weekend.

Monday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 63° 41°

Tuesday

64° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 64° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 64° 52°

Thursday

71° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 71° 64°

Friday

66° / 43°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 75% 66° 43°

Saturday

61° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 61° 38°

Sunday

56° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 56° 32°

Hourly Forecast

30°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
30°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
34°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
60°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
45°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

