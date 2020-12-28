Mild this afternoon with increasing clouds late this evening

Starting off the week quiet over the next several days with a slow warming trend each afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s by mid-week. A weak dry front moves through late tonight into Tuesday morning increasing cloud cover and helping temperatures to stay warmer for Tuesday morning.
Another strong frontal system moves through later this week just in time for the New Year. Thursday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be on the strong side especially as we head into the early Friday morning. We are Weather Aware for heavy rainfall and the potential for one or two to be severe. This system clears out Friday afternoon and into next weekend.