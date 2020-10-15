Mild today but cooler temperatures return this weekend

Another beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine and a few high clouds streaming in. Temperatures will stay mild with most of the area above average, highs expected to range between the low to middle 80s.

Our next cold front will move through late Friday morning into the afternoon. Rain not expected but a little cloud cover will accompany the front then clear out once it has passed. Cooler and drier air will filter into the region. Clear skies by Friday evening and this will allow temperatures to cool quickly once the sun sets so it may be chilly for high school football.

Gorgeous weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. The mornings will start of chilly but we’ll quickly warm up and reach the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.