Mild today but cooler temperatures return this weekend

7 Day Forecast

Another beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine and a few high clouds streaming in. Temperatures will stay mild with most of the area above average, highs expected to range between the low to middle 80s.

Our next cold front will move through late Friday morning into the afternoon. Rain not expected but a little cloud cover will accompany the front then clear out once it has passed. Cooler and drier air will filter into the region. Clear skies by Friday evening and this will allow temperatures to cool quickly once the sun sets so it may be chilly for high school football.

Gorgeous weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. The mornings will start of chilly but we’ll quickly warm up and reach the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. 

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 84° 61°

Friday

72° / 49°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 72° 49°

Saturday

71° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 71° 52°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 76° 58°

Monday

82° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 62°

Tuesday

82° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 66°

Wednesday

82° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

8 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
10%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
10%
65°

65°

4 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

7 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
62°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

