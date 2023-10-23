COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —We had a gorgeous weekend filled with sunshine and mild temperatures; we’ll keep this beautiful forecast into the work week.

High pressure will dominate the forecast for a majority of the week with dry and calm conditions, highs temperatures will seasonable for this time of the year. We’ll see some sunshine with a mixture of clouds, but rain chances will remain low.

Rain chances remain low to non-existent this week due to the dominate high pressure, we could use a little bit more rain as drought conditions continue to expand across the area.

We’ve had roughly 3 inches of rain for the month of October, this puts us at about an inch above average for the month in terms of rainfall. With September being so dry, it has been hard to erase the dry to moderate drought conditions despite a decent amount of rain for October.

Bad news, we’ll stay dry over the next seven days so this will likely add to drought conditions. Our next chance for rain looks to be next week with a cold front, this may provide us drought relief but also a shot of below average temperatures.

Stay tuned!