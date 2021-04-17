 

Mix of sun and clouds throughout Sunday

Watching a frontal boundary draped across the Florida panhandle keeping the shower and thunderstorm away and letting a few peaks of sun through for the remainder of this evening. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few light showers possible for our extreme southern counties as this frontal boundary slowly moves off to the east.

Throughout the day Sunday we will see some clearing primarily in the afternoon, but watching a few shortwaves that will likely increase some clouds late Sunday. Overall staying dry with temperatures on par for average for this time of year.

A dry front moves through on Wednesday bringing in some cooler air that will be felt Thursday morning otherwise afternoon highs remain in the 70s for the end of the week. Better rain chances in the forecast for this upcoming weekend.

Saturday

69° / 55°
Clear
Clear 0% 69° 55°

Sunday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 76° 52°

Monday

77° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 77° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 77° 55°

Wednesday

69° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 42°

Thursday

69° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 45°

Friday

74° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 57°

