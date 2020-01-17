Mixture of sun and clouds but don’t get too excited, rain returns on Saturday

Finally! A break from the fog and the rain, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy this evening and a little chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy but by the afternoon waves of showers will move in, temperatures will stay mild with highs in the low 60s. A cold front will move through during the evening and behind the front clouds will begin to decrease and cooler air will move in for Sunday.

Get ready to break out the sunglasses we’ll see sun starting on Sunday and into the middle of the week, temperatures will also be much cooler with highs in the 40s and overnight temperatures in the 20s.