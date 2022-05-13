COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A costal low off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina will bring in a little more cloud cover and a few stray showers. We’ll still have some sun but you’ll notice a tad bit more clouds through the day, rain coverage will be limited but any will be welcomed.

Warmer with more humidity this weekend as temperatures warm up to the upper 80s. A few pop-up storms not out of the question on Saturday but a better chance will come Sunday and Monday. Both days not a wash out but if you have any outdoor activities you may have to dodge a shower or two.

Big time warm up next week with highs reaching the low 90s to start the week then the middle 90s by the middle of the week. Rainfall chances will continue to remain low.