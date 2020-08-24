Moisture from Tropical Storm Marco will bring us off and on rain chances today.

Light rain will continue for the morning commute and then off and on showers today thanks to Tropical Storm Marco in the Gulf of Mexico. While we are not going to have a direct impact from Marco, the indirect impacts like the bands of rain are what we are going to feel until it takes a westward turn later on today. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool with highs in the middle to upper 80s for most today.

The indirect impacts of Marco will ease up by Tuesday with a chance for scattered showers and storms but not as many compared to Monday, temperatures will also warm back up to the low 90s. Shower and storm chances will lower by the middle to end of the week and this will allow temperatures to warm back up to near average to slightly above for some.

Tropical Storm Laura will travel through the western Gulf of Mexico and impact Texas and Louisiana by the Thursday of this week and then eventually inland by the weekend. We could see a little rain from this by the end of the weekend as it curves east.