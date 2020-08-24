Moisture from Tropical Storm Marco will bring us off and on rain chances today.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Light rain will continue for the morning commute and then off and on showers today thanks to Tropical Storm Marco in the Gulf of Mexico. While we are not going to have a direct impact from Marco, the indirect impacts like the bands of rain are what we are going to feel until it takes a westward turn later on today. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool with highs in the middle to upper 80s for most today.

The indirect impacts of Marco will ease up by Tuesday with a chance for scattered showers and storms but not as many compared to Monday, temperatures will also warm back up to the low 90s. Shower and storm chances will lower by the middle to end of the week and this will allow temperatures to warm back up to near average to slightly above for some. 

Tropical Storm Laura will travel through the western Gulf of Mexico and impact Texas and Louisiana by the Thursday of this week and then eventually inland by the weekend. We could see a little rain from this by the end of the weekend as it curves east.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 74°

Tuesday

90° / 75°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 93° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

90° / 74°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 90° 74°

Sunday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
76°

78°

11 AM
Showers
40%
78°

80°

12 PM
Showers
50%
80°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories