MONDAY: Cold & breezy as Arctic air settles in

Cold Arctic air is settling in across the southeast now that the cold front has moved out. A brisk north to northwest wind continues to usher in cold air and by Monday morning you will feel every bit of it.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with wind chill values in the teens mainly across the northern end. This will likely become the coldest day of the year so far. Temperatures will struggle to warm throughout the day on Monday so dress in layers if you have to head out early.

The cold snap will continue for several days until a warming trend begins late in the week. Temperatures return more seasonable by Thursday ahead of our next rainmaker on Friday. Light showers left over by Saturday morning, but we’re back to to seasonable temperatures by Sunday and next week.