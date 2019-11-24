MONDAY: Cold morning with a sunny and pleasant afternoon

High pressure is building into the region from the southwest and will keep us dry and pleasant for a couple of days before our next frontal system arrives.

A cold front will arrive back into the southeast Wednesday morning bringing with it another chance of rain and some cooler air. Temperatures will drop about 5 degrees between afternoon highs for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Thanksgiving overall will be cool in the morning with upper 40s and low 50s with partly sunny skies by the afternoon with temperatures seasonable in the mid 60s.