COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another hot and humid afternoon with readings climbing into the upper 90s and heat index values approaching the 110 mark before thunderstorms started to pop across the region bringing a cool down along with very gusty winds.

Heat Advisories have been posted for the entire News 3 viewing area through Sunday night with some areas seeing a Heat Advisory again for Monday.

For the start of the week we are anticipating another round of strong to severe storms that will affect the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed roughly half of the area under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) with an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) just to our north. This unsettled pattern will be persistent into the extended forecast as well.

For the upcoming week, isolated showers and storms will remain with temperatures holding in the mid 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies.