MONDAY: Heating back up with a hit or miss shower

Barry continues to move inland and as it does so will weaken, but there still is a flooding threat to our west across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Locally, we return back to the mid to low 90s with heat indices teetering on that triple digit number once again with just a few showers and storms through the early portion of the week.

The remnants of Barry will move north of us with an associated weak trough increasing cloud coverage, but keeping shower activity sporadic to isolated Wednesday/Thursday. Once Barry is off towards our northeast it washes out as high pressure grabs a hold once again.

Temperatures will be 2-4 degrees above average with overnight lows 2-3 degrees above average.