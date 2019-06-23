MONDAY: Hot and humid with just a sporadic shower

High pressure will continue to flatten out and become more zonal with the weather pattern, so the waves of thunderstorms will start to decrease and become more diurnal with daytime heating.

Monday and Tuesday just a sporadic shower or storm will be possible with the greatest threat on the north side of the viewing area.

Wednesday a weak cold front will arrive to the region with little effects. Just a slight increase in rain coverage for middle portions of the week. By the end of the week we are seeing an unsettled pattern once again with scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast.

Afternoon temperatures will be near to above average through the forecast period.