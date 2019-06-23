MONDAY: Hot and humid with just a sporadic shower

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure will continue to flatten out and become more zonal with the weather pattern, so the waves of thunderstorms will start to decrease and become more diurnal with daytime heating.

Monday and Tuesday just a sporadic shower or storm will be possible with the greatest threat on the north side of the viewing area.

Wednesday a weak cold front will arrive to the region with little effects. Just a slight increase in rain coverage for middle portions of the week. By the end of the week we are seeing an unsettled pattern once again with scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast.

Afternoon temperatures will be near to above average through the forecast period.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

88°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
88°

89°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
89°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
91°

88°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
88°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
88°